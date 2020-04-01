COVID-19 Information

68-year-old man arrested after an hourslong standoff in Auberry

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBERRY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT team surrounded a house near Auberry on Wednesday morning, and a man was arrested after an hourslong standoff.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, deputies responded to a domestic violence call early in the morning in the area of Auberry Road and Blue Heron Lane in Auberry.

Botti said deputies negotiated with a 68-year-old man who made threats to deputies before coming out of the house where he was arrested.

No other details were immediately available.

