68-year-old man arrested after an hourslong standoff in Auberry

AUBERRY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT team surrounded a house near Auberry on Wednesday morning, and a man was arrested after an hourslong standoff.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, deputies responded to a domestic violence call early in the morning in the area of Auberry Road and Blue Heron Lane in Auberry.

Botti said deputies negotiated with a 68-year-old man who made threats to deputies before coming out of the house where he was arrested.

No other details were immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.