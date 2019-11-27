61-year-old arrested after DUI crash kills woman, injures three children near Reedley, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested after a DUI crash killed a woman on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, Manuel Ramirez Jr. was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta east on E. Adams Avenue between S. Alta Avenue and S. Pedersen Avenue Tuesday evening.

Another driver was in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee westbound on E. Adams Avenue.

Ramirez, along with a woman and three young children, crashed head-on into the Jeep.

The right front female passenger in Ramirez’s vehicle was killed in the crash.

All three children suffered major injuries and were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

CHP said it appears all three children were not properly restrained, and only one of the three was secured in a child passenger safety seat.

It wasn’t immediately known if the woman who was killed was properly restrained at the time of the collision.

Ramirez was determined to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, CHP said. Ramirez was arrested on charges of felony DUI, felony gross vehicular manslaughter, and child endangerment charges according to the CHP.

Ramirez remains hospitalized with major injuries and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail upon his discharge from CRMC, CHP said.

The CHP said California law states that all children under 8 years of age must be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

Children under 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat unless they are 40 or more pounds or 40 inches or more in height.

An unrestrained or improperly restrained child in a car is at significant risk of injury or death in the event of a traffic collision.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

