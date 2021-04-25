5th dead whale found in less than month near SF Bay

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 21, 2020, file photo, a dead humpback whale is shown in front of the Golden Gate Bridge at Baker Beach in San Francisco. A fifth dead whale has been discovered in less than a month around San Francisco Bay. The whale was discovered near Fort Funston on Friday, April 23. A cause of death has yet to be determined. April is the beginning of the gray whale’s northern migration, so finding dead whales near the bay is not unusual, but experts were especially concerned when, a few weeks ago, four dead whales were found in the span of nine days. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fifth dead whale has been discovered in less than a month around San Francisco Bay. The whale was discovered near Fort Funston on Friday.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

April is the beginning of the gray whale’s northern migration, so finding dead whales near the bay is not unusual, but experts were especially concerned when, a few weeks ago, four dead whales were found in the span of nine days.

Malnutrition, entanglement in fishing gear and trauma from ship strikes have been the most common causes of death found by experts in recent years.

