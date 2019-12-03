$5M reward for information leading to arrest of FBI most wanted terrorist

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A $5 million reward is being offered by the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program for information leading to the arrest of FBI Most Wanted Terrorist Jehad Serwan Mostafa.

Mostafa is believed to be the highest-ranking United States citizen fighting with al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based terrorist organization.

It is believed that Mostafa joined al-Shabaab in approximately 2006 and has served in many capacities, including serving as a military instructor at al-Shabaab’s training camps, a leader of the foreign fighters, a leader and propagandist in al-Shabaab’s media wing, an intermediary between al-Shabaab and other terrorist organizations, and as a leader in the group’s use of explosives in terrorist attacks.

If you have any information concerning Mostafa, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online here.

