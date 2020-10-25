55-year-old woman dead after being struck by vehicle in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 55-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the woman had parked her car across the street from where she lived on Clinton Ave east of Bond Ave and was attempting to cross the street when a vehicle struck her.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities say the woman was not using a crosswalk during the time of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

