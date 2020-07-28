$52M of COVID-19 help for the Central Valley ‘couldn’t have come at a better time’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – $52 million of federal money is going to eight counties in the Central Valley to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the money is to help with coronavirus testing, worker safety, and healthcare providers.

In an announcement Monday, Newsom cited the much higher percentage of cases in Fresno County and Tulare County.

“This disease continues to grow in the state of California,” said Newsom. “It continues to spread – but not evenly. It is disproportionately impacting certain communities and certain parts of the state.”

The eight Central Valley counties set to receive financial assistance are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Tulare and Stanislaus.

Newsom said the current infection rates in the eight counties range from about 11% to 18%, while the state’s average is around 7.5%. Meantime, the transmission rate is above 1.0, meaning an infected person is giving the disease to more than one person, which keeps the caseload growing.

“We have a great deal of work to do to get transmission rates down here in the Central Valley,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, head of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

In a statement, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said he was thrilled to hear the news, and welcomed the $10 million earmarked for Fresno County.

“This additional assistance will improve testing, tracing and staffing, along with a task force to help businesses, hospitals and communities reduce transmission rates. This will be a big help to manage the virus and keep our economy on track so our residents have jobs. It couldn’t have come at a better time.” Fresno Mayor Lee Brand

The Associated Press contributed to this report.