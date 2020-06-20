1000 local small businesses awarded $5,000 grants by Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – On Friday, 1000 small businesses received $5,000 grants from Fresno County to help them stay operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The HUB (Helping Underserved Businesses) program is funded through Fresno County’s portion of the CARES Act.

Star Indian Cuisine and J&J Vending were two of the businesses chosen from the 1,600 that filled out applications.

“It will help our restaurant get back on its legs,” said Harsh Singh with Star Indian Cuisine.

Star Indian Cuisine has been in Singh’s family for 7 years. At the end of 2019, the business was booming – then the pandemic hit.

“We were not ready for it,” said Singh. “It came out of nowhere. We were basically empty from the morning at like 10 am all the way to 4-5 pm. Empty. Just sitting there waiting for customers.”

The Singh family took an 80% hit. Like many other businesses, they applied for the Paycheck Protection Program. They got denied twice. The family then applied for the county’s HUB program and this time they were accepted.

“This money is simply that,” said Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco. “To relieve some of that pressure because we are all under a lot of pressure. Under a lot of stress. Hopefully, that will relieve some of that pressure and stress.”

Approximately 1600 businesses applied: 200 of them were chosen at random from all five districts.

“This came through right in the nick of time,” said J& J Vending Owner William Jurkovich. “Thank God.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.