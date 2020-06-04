5 things you need to know Thursday

Fresno opening cooling centers as city expects blistering heat; Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to reopen; Yosemite to reopen access to wilderness area and Half Dome for existing permit holders; Historic Armenian homes burn in downtown Fresno; Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Fresno

Here are five things to know Thursday, June 4, 2020:

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to reopen

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will reopen Thursday for day-use with numerous changes in place following a virus-related closure that lasted over a month.

Yosemite to reopen access to wilderness area and Half Dome for existing permit holders

Yosemite National Park officials announced Tuesday that it will reopen access to the park’s wilderness to existing permit holders beginning Friday

Historic Armenian homes burn in downtown Fresno

A part of Fresno’s Armenian history was lost early Thursday morning in a downtown Fresno fire.

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Fresno

Fresno County health officials on Thursday announced the discovery of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in portions of a Fresno zip code.

Fresno opening cooling centers as city expects blistering heat

The city of Fresno is opening cooling centers for residents looking to beat the heat on Thursday.

