Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

5 things you need to know Thursday

5 Things to Know

Fresno opening cooling centers as city expects blistering heat; Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to reopen; Yosemite to reopen access to wilderness area and Half Dome for existing permit holders; Historic Armenian homes burn in downtown Fresno; Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Fresno

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here are five things to know Thursday, June 4, 2020:

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to reopen

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will reopen Thursday for day-use with numerous changes in place following a virus-related closure that lasted over a month.

Read More

Yosemite to reopen access to wilderness area and Half Dome for existing permit holders

Yosemite National Park officials announced Tuesday that it will reopen access to the park’s wilderness to existing permit holders beginning Friday

Read More

Historic Armenian homes burn in downtown Fresno

A part of Fresno’s Armenian history was lost early Thursday morning in a downtown Fresno fire.

Read More

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Fresno

Fresno County health officials on Thursday announced the discovery of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in portions of a Fresno zip code.

Read More

Fresno opening cooling centers as city expects blistering heat

The city of Fresno is opening cooling centers for residents looking to beat the heat on Thursday.

Read More

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.