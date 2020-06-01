5 things you need to know Monday

Here are five things to know Monday, June 1, 2020:

Authorities investigating break-in at a Target in Clovis

Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro says a group of about 10-15 people shattered the glass in the front doors at the Target located on Clovis and Shaw avenues.

Fresno Police vow change after Sunday’s protest, organizers holding them to their word

Fresno’s largest demonstration centering around George Floyd and police brutality strayed from other national protests by remaining largely peaceful.

Player limit, protective gear, and no buffet: Chukchansi prepares to reopen

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is set to open its doors on Monday, but with modifications including screening people at the door and physical distancing protocols.

Fire crews battle early morning apartment fire in Sanger

An apartment fire in Sanger caused major damage early Monday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cherry Avenue.

Clovis Rodeo ticket exchange or refund starts Monday

Clovis Rodeo 2020 ticket holders who have not already requested an exchange or refund, they can do it starting Monday through June 26.

