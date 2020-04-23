5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Live Now
News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks on a picket line with members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 outside the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. Biden’s tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president is complicating his efforts to deepen ties with Latinos who could be critical to winning the White House. For many Latinos, Biden’s embrace of the Obama years is a frightening reminder of when the former president ejected about 3 million people living in the U.S. illegally, earning him the moniker of “deporter in chief.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. LATINOS FACE DILEMMA WITH BIDEN They could look past the former vice president’s resume and vote for him or sit out the election and risk another four years of Trump, who escalated his hardline immigration stance this week.

2. DEADLY STORMS RAKE US SOUTH At least five people were killed after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

3. US CHURCH FACES NEGLECT ALLEGATIONS IN HAITI A fire at one of the children’s homes run by the Church of Bible Understanding killed 15 people, residences which have faced years of infractions and failed two state inspections.

4. HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY SCORES DIP The latest Nation’s Report Card gives eighth-grade students unsatisfactory marks in U.S. history, geography and civics.

5. NFL HELPING LAUNCH NEW LEAGUE Brad Lang, a Marine who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan, will compete in a new wheelchair football league that will play in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

