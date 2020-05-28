5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A protester runs away from where police deployed chemical irritants near the 3rd Precinct building in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. (Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. VIOLENCE AGAIN ROCKS MINNEAPOLIS Protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody rock the city again, with protesters looting stores and setting fires. Earlier, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a skirmish with protesters.

2. CHINA ENDORSES HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW Activists in the semi-autonomous territory say the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity.

3. WHAT FAILED MADURO COUP LEADER DID Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret, flew to a planning meeting in Colombia aboard a plane owned by a businessman with ties to the socialist government, AP finds.

4. FUGITIVE COLLEGE STUDENT CAPTURED Peter Manfredonia, a suspect in a crime spree that included two slayings in Connecticut, was caught in Maryland after a six-day search, police say.

5. SURVEILLANCE BILL IN DOUBT Legislation extending surveillance authorities that the FBI sees as vital in fighting terrorism has run into bipartisan opposition, dooming its prospects.

