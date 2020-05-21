Breaking News
Fresno’s Shelter-in-Place order to end May 26 after 2 months
Live Now
Fresno’s Shelter-in-Place order to end May 26 after 2 months

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Layla Taloo

In this Sept. 9, 2019 photo, Yazidi Layla Taloo poses for a portrait in the full-face veil and abaya she wore while enslaved by Islamic State militants, at her home in Sharia, Iraq. Taloo’s 2 1/2-year ordeal in captivity underscores how IS members continually ignored the rules the group tried to impose on the slave system. “They explained everything as permissible. They called it Islamic law. They raped women, even young girls,” said Taloo, who was owned by eight men. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. ‘THEY BEAT ME AND SOLD ME’ Slavery of Yazidi women was strictly mapped out from the earliest days of the formation of the Islamic State militant group, an AP investigation finds.

2. DEADLY CYCLONE RAKES SOUTH ASIA The powerful storm rips through densely populated coastal India and Bangladesh, blowing off roofs and whipping up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges, killing dozens.

3. FEDS RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT MICHIGAN DAM Federal regulators revoked the hydroelectric facility’s license over safety violations two years before the flooding that forced 10,000 people to evacuate.

4. WHO HAS NATION’S BEST BEACH Grayton Beach in the Florida Panhandle was chosen in part because of its sugar-white sand and its clear, emerald-green water.

5. HAMLIN TAKES RARE WEDNESDAY NASCAR RACE The Daytona 500 winner captures the rain-shortened event at Darlington, the first time in NASCAR history that the Cup Series had two points-paying races at the same track in one week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.