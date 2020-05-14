5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Melissa Etheridge, Julie Cypher

File – In this Aug. 16, 2000 file photo, Melissa Etheridge, left, and Julie Cypher arrive at a fundraiser for the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation in Los Angeles. Etheridge’s 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher, whom she had with former partner Julie Cypher, has died. The death was announced Wednesday on the singer-songwriter’s Twitter account. No cause of death or other details were given. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. OBAMA EMERGES AS CENTRAL FIGURE IN 2020 RACE Democrats are embracing him as a political wingman for Joe Biden, while President Trump gets to train the spotlight on one of his favorite political foils.

2. STRONG TYPHOON SLAMS INTO PHILIPPINES The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of more than 90 miles per hour, forces the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

3. SENATE WEIGHS RENEWAL OF SURVEILLANCE LAWS Compromise legislation the House passed would impose new restrictions to try and appease civil liberties advocates in both parties.

4. US MILITARY OFFERS CONDOLENCES OVER IRAN NAVY ACCIDENT The friendly fire incident killed 19 of Iran’s troops, leading the U.S. to also criticize the training for taking place so close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

5. ‘MY HEART IS BROKEN’ Singer Melissa Etheridge is blaming opioid addiction for the death of her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.