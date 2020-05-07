5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People affected by a chemical gas leak are carried in a truck for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India early Thursday, leaving people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee. Administrator Vinay Chand said several people fainted on the road and were rushed to a hospital. (AP Photo)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. WILDFIRES RAGE IN FLORIDA PANHANDLE Forecasters say dry conditions, low humidity and high winds have whipped up the fire which started as a prescribed burn, forcing hundreds of people from their homes.

2. ‘PEOPLE FELT BREATHLESS’ A chemical gas leak from an industrial plant in southern India has killed at least 11 people and left about 1,000 others suffering with breathing difficulties and other problems.

3. CARDINAL PELL KNEW OF ABUSIVE PRIESTS An Australian inquiry says the prelate knew a priest had been moved decades ago because he had sexually abused children and should have suspended an unstable priest in another parish.

4. WHO’S SUDDENLY CHATTY Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who once went 10 years without asking a question in court, has been an active questioner for three straight days.

5. FAVRE REPAYING STATE FOR NO-SHOW SPEECHES The Hall of Fame quarterback is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor says.

