5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HISTORICAL FIGURES REASSESSED AROUND GLOBE The movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death extends to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers around the world.

2. ‘WE HAVE GLIMMERS OF HOPE’ Scientists are beginning a new study to tell if the blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors might help prevent infection in the first place.

3. EXPERTS: POLICE UNDERTRAINED IN USE OF FORCE Instructors and researchers say officers lack adequate training on how and when to use force, leaving them unprepared to handle tense situations.

4. ‘I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD WATCH MY MOTHER GO LIKE THIS’ Like elsewhere in the world, the coronavirus has made honoring the dead in India a hurried affair, largely devoid of the rituals that give it meaning for mourners.

5. CHIEFS LEAD VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE The Super Bowl champions are putting together the program in response to the social unrest that has gripped the nation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know