5 Things to Know for Today

An army helicopter drops water at the scene of Tuesday’s massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing dozens of people and wounding thousands. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LEBANON TENDS TO ITS WOUNDS Lebanese army bulldozers are plowing through wreckage to reopen roads around Beirut’s port, which was demolished by a massive explosion as France’s president arrives amid pledges of international aid.

2. CONCERNS RAISED ABOUT TEAR GAS Law enforcement officials say the gases deployed during racial injustice protests are effective tools for crowd control and are safe, but there are few studies on the health effects.

3. CHILDREN FLEEING DANGER EXPELLED Citing the coronavirus, more than 2,000 unaccompanied children have been expelled from the U.S. since March under an emergency declaration by the Trump administration.

4. NORTH KOREA ESCALATES VIRUS RESPONSE Pyongyang is quarantining thousands of people and shipping food and other aid to a southern city locked down over coronavirus worries, officials say.

5. KAREN BASS’ CUBA BAGGAGE Past remarks eulogizing Fidel Castro could derail the California congresswoman’s chances as a potential running mate for Joe Biden because of a crucial voting bloc in Florida.

