KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. A federal judge is hearing arguments on Oregon’s request for a restraining order against federal agents who have been sent to the state’s largest city to quell protests that have spiraled into nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MAYOR OF PORTLAND TEAR GASSED BY FEDS Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, was tear gassed by U.S. government agents as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of raging protests.

2. WHAT VIRUS-WRACKED COUNTRIES HAVE IN COMMON When it comes to battling COVID-19, nations led by populist leaders like the U.S., Britain and Brazil are faring poorly compared to more traditional liberal democratic models.

3. ‘I FELT DESPERATE’ Mexicans who have come to the U.S. to find work are worried about catching the coronavirus and not being able to send money home, while those who have stayed behind worry about their relatives’ well-being.

4. CHINA JOINS RACE TO RED PLANET China launches its most ambitious Mars mission yet in a bold attempt to join the U.S. in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

5. PLAY BALL! (FINALLY) Four months after it was originally scheduled, Major League Baseball’s opening day is here with the World Series champion Nationals hosting the New York Yankees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.