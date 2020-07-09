5 Things to Know for Today

KSEE24 RESCAN /
Naya Rivera

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the “Step Up: High Water” panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Authorities say former “Glee” star Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday, July 8, 2020, confirmed that Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OPENING CLASSROOMS MAY MEAN HARD CHOICES The push to reopen U.S. schools this fall could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed.

2. SUPREME COURT MAY RULE ON TRUMP TAX RECORDS The dispute tests the balance of power between the White House and Congress, as well as Trump’s claim that he can’t be investigated while in office.

3. LAWMAKERS TO GRILL PENTAGON LEADERS Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley are likely to be questioned on their differences with Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month.

4. ‘THIS IS SREBRENICA’ Each year on July 11, the anniversary of the day the massacre of Bosnian Muslims began in 1995, relatives gather to mourn loved ones whose remains were recently identified.

5. ‘GLEE’ ACTRESS MISSING AT CALIFORNIA LAKE Authorities say Naya Rivera, 33, is missing and being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

