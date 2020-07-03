5 shot, 2 dead in Delano shooting

News

by: Jose Franco

Posted: / Updated:

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are investigating a drive-by shooting Thursday evening that has left two people dead and three others wounded. Delano police chief Robert Nevarez said the shooting was likely gang related.

Nevarez said the five people were shot in the 2100 block of Oleander Street at around 7:30 p.m. The three others conditions were not immediately known.

The two people who were killed were described as females, but their ages were not immediately known. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-327-3377.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

