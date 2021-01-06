5 people killed in crash on Interstate-5 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Five people were killed including three children after a fiery crash Tuesday night.

The CHP says the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Interstate-5 near Panoche Road near the Merced and Fresno County line.

Photo: Caltrans District 6

The CHP says a pickup going north on the interstate crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a big-rig hauling cardboard. Both vehicles caught fire. I-5 at Panoche Road is closed as crews clean up the crash and investigators go over the scene. The CHP doesn’t know when it will re-open.

