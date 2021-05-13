5 local DAs join 36 other DAs to block release of thousands of state prisoners

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The district attorneys of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Kings and Tulare counties have all filed a petition to stop the early release of approximately 76,000 state prisoners.

36 other district attorneys across the state are also part of the petition. They want to repeal some temporary emergency regulations that increase early release credits. It applies to violent offenders as well as non-violent ones. The good behavior credits shorten their sentences and the emergency regulations were first made public on April 30.

Fresno County’s District Attorney says the governor is using this for political gain.

“They have not stated any emergency. They’re blaming the budget, which is actually a joke because the governor has said what a surplus we have now. Now he’s handing out more money to people,” said DA Lisa Smitcamp.

“And so, it’s just another sham. Another scam that going on up in Sacramento that is completely annihilating public safety in the state of California.”

Smittcamp is urging residents to contact their elected officials to push back on this proposal.