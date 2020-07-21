KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

5 donkeys killed in multiple crashes on 215 Freeway in Riverside: CHP

News

by: Tracy Bloom

Posted: / Updated:

Five donkeys died after they wandered onto the 215 Freeway in Riverside and were struck in separate collisions early Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers were initially dispatched to the scene shortly after 2:20 a.m. after receiving reports regarding donkeys entering the northbound 215 from the Center Street off-ramp, according to a CHP news release.

As they arrived, an updated broadcast stated that two of the donkeys had been hit by a truck. Soon after, officers learned more donkeys had been struck by two other vehicles, the release stated.

Five donkeys in total were fatally wounded in the three crashes, according to CHP.

One of the drivers complained of pain and was transported to Riverside Community Hospital.

It’s still unclear how the herd wandered onto the freeway. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone witnesses or those with information about the incident are urged to call CHP’s Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know