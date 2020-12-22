5-day ‘without exception’ Fresno shutdown order proposed by city councilmember

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A five-day shutdown order in Fresno could soon be introduced in response to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, according to a draft emergency proposal by Councilmember Luis Chavez.

The order would require all retail businesses and offices throughout the city to be shut down and closed “without exception.” The order requires the closure to continue for at least five consecutive days. Any businesses violating the order would be subject to fines up to $10,000.

It comes as ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region (which includes Fresno County) remains at 0%.

#Breaking @CityofFresno @District5Chavez drafting emergency proposal for a 5-day city-wide shutdown: it includes all retail and Office workers will work from home, including all employees at City Hall. @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/ejcs2u5Rup — Alexan Balekian (@RealALEXAN) December 22, 2020

The order could also be extended another five days if ICU capacity in Fresno County remains at 0%.

However, the proposal does grant an exception for businesses to continue offering curbside pickup and also excludes medical facilities.

The ordinance’s author, Councilmember Luis Chavez, tells YourCentralValley.com that the proposal could receive a vote as early as Tuesday.