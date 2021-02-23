5 California counties advance to fewer virus restrictions

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a server attends to diners at an outdoor dining area the Polanco Cantina in Sacramento, Calif. After months with little change, five of California’s 58 counties advanced from the most severe business restrictions on Tuesday as the state’s worst coronavirus surge continued to ease, with eight more counties likely to move next week and “even more still” in two weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After months with little change, five of California’s 58 counties advanced to having fewer business restrictions on Tuesday as the state’s worst coronavirus surge continued to ease.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says eight more counties are likely to move next week. The five include Marin County just north of San Francisco and San Mateo County just to the south.

The others are largely rural Humboldt and Shasta counties in the state’s far north, and agricultural Yolo County northwest of Sacramento.

The change allows restaurants to reopen for limited indoor dining, while fitness centers, movie theaters and museums are among those that can reopen indoors with safeguards.