The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook western Nevada this morning.



The earthquake struck a little after 4:30am Wednesday, The epicenter is 24 miles southeast of the tiny town of Mina. A quake shook that area Sunday.

Last Friday, a 6.5 earthquake struck in nearby Tonopah. It was the biggest earthquake to hit the region in 65 years. It was felt in the Fresno area.