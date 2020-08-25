49ers kick off 2020 season against Arizona Cardinals, without fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday they will begin the 2020 NFL season without fans at Levi’s Stadium amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13.

“We will continue to work with State and County officials regarding the potential to welcome the Faithful back to Levi’s Stadium later this season,” the team said in a statement.

All 49ers season ticket members were given the opportunity to credit 2020 season ticket payments to the 2021 season, or receive a full refund.

Officials said if they are able to host fans at any time this season, season ticket holders who credited their 2020 payments to 2021 will get priority access to single-game tickets.

