41-year-old woman missing at Yosemite National Park, according to park officials

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 41-year-old woman is missing at Yosemite National Park, according to park officials.

Officials say Alice Yu Xie is believed to have gone on a day hike to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook on Thursday or the morning of Friday and has not been seen since.

Yu Xie is a 41-year-old Asian female, less than 5 feet tall, less than 100 pounds, and has neck-length black hair. No clothing description is available, but she was hiking with the small green backpack, according to officials.

Officials say she traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa on the YARTS bus on Thursday.

Officials ask if you were on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on Thursday or Friday, even if you did not see this individual, or have any information regarding this individual, please call 209-372-0216 during business hours, or Yosemite Emergency Communications Center at 209/379-1992 after hours.