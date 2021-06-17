41-acre grass fire burns outside Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, California (KGPE) – A 41-acre grass fire northwest of Orange Cove continues to burn as crews work to control the spread, according to Fresno County Fire Department.

The Navelencia Incident is described as a fast-moving grass fire, near Jensen and Alta avenues. It was first reported around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The latest update places it at 30% contained. Crews from Orange Cove Fire Department and Reedley Fire Department are also providing assistance.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

