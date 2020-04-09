40 cases of COVID-19 in Merced County, 2 new deaths reported

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Merced County is 40, according to an update from the Department of Public Health on Wednesday. Of that number, three have recovered and three have died.

Health officials say five are through community spread, and one is under investigation.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the 18-49 age group has the highest number of cases of coronavirus– 26 confirmed.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.