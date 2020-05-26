4-year-old boy in serious condition, ejected from car in rollover crash on HWY 168

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A four-year-old boy was hospitalized and is in a serious condition in the hospital after he was ejected from a car after it ran off-road on Highway 168, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 5 p.m., CHP says Oscar Madrigal, 25, rolled over and crashed his car on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane.

The boy was not properly restrained in a car seat and was thrown from the car, officials say.

He was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Officials arrested Madrigal under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

