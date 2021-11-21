4 Observations: Colts bury Bills 41-15

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gestures toward an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The time to worry has arrived Bills fans. The Colts came into Orchard Park and dismantled the Bills on Sunday. The Colts had the ball four times in the 1st half and scored on each possession (TD, TD, FG, TD).

Indianapolis had the ball 9 times and only punted once. The Colts were better than the Bills in all 3 phases of the game.

Here are my 4 observations from Sunday’s loss:

Let’s get physical. The Colts, Steelers, Titans, and the Jaguars all have a few things in common… they are a physical teams along the line scrimmage, who like to run the ball and they all beat the Bills. The Colts bullied the Bills. Running back Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offensive line owned the line of scrimmage. The Colts came into the game wanting to run the ball, the Bills defense knew that and still couldn’t stop them. Indy averaged 5.4 yards per carry and ran for 4 touchdowns.

Turnover troubles. The Bills entered the game 1st in the NFL in turnover differential (+14) and the Colts were 2nd in the league(+11) but the two teams switched places in the rankings following Sunday’s game. The Bills turned the ball over 4 times and the Colts were able to play a clean game in the turnover category. The Bills constantly talk about the importance of protecting the ball on offense and creating turnovers on defense. In their 4 losses this season the Bills have lost the turnover battle 9-2 and in their 6 wins have won that margin 22-5.

Not-so-special teams. Isaiah McKenzie’s fumbled kickoff return at the end of the first half was one of the biggest plays of the game. The Bills trialed 17-7 late but were getting the ball back with time left on the clock and timeouts in their pocket. McKenzie tripped over the turf monster and fumbled with no one around. The Colts recovered and one play later Taylor scored a 2 yard touchdown run to make it 24-7. Tyler Bass had been automatic this season but even he struggled on Sunday. Entering the game he was had missed just one field goal on 20 tries but was 0-2 in the loss. The Bills were sloppy and underwhelming in all 3 phrases of the game.