4 more deaths reported in Tulare County due to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Friday.
That brings the county’s death toll to 152 people.
There were 169 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county — bringing total cases to 5,678.
Of those 5,678 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,061 were a result of person to person contact, and 3,549 were unknown or under investigation.
Here are the cases by age group:
658 – Ages 0 – 17
846 – Ages 18 – 25
1,568 – Ages 26 – 40
1,780 – Ages 41 – 64
808 – Ages 65+
Here are the cases by ethnicity:
2,783 – Hispanic
581 – Caucasian
95 – Asian
25 – African American
11 – Native American
54 – Multi-Race
2,129 – Unknown
There are 250 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
