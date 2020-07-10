KSEE24 RESCAN /
4 more deaths reported in Tulare County due to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Friday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 152 people.

There were 169 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county — bringing total cases to 5,678.

Of those 5,678 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,061 were a result of person to person contact, and 3,549 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the cases by age group:

658 – Ages 0 – 17
846 – Ages 18 – 25
1,568 – Ages 26 – 40
1,780 – Ages 41 – 64
808 – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

2,783 – Hispanic
581 – Caucasian
95 – Asian
25 – African American
11 – Native American
54 – Multi-Race
2,129 – Unknown

There are 250 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

