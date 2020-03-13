4 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash near Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Four people died in a head-on crash early Friday morning near Millerton Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m near the Friant dam on Millerton Road.
According to the CHP, a wrong-way driver crashed head-on killing Four people, two people were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries one victim was airlifted the second victim was transported by ambulance.
According to the CHP, a driver was headed eastbound in the westbound lane crashing head-on into a Toyota Camry. They don’t know what caused the driver to crash.
