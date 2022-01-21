4 families displaced after apartment fire in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four families were displaced Friday night after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Fresno.

Fire crews say they got multiple calls around 8:45 p.m. for heavy smoke and flames coming from the complex at North First Street and East El Paso Avenue. Crews arrived and found it difficult to get water access due to where the fire was located, officials say.

Crews attacked the fire from multiple angles are were able to knock it down a short time later.

One of the complex’s units was completely destroyed while three others were damaged by smoke, say fire crews.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

