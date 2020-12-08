4 dead following fiery crash, car involved in pursuit, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Four people are dead following a fiery crash near Arvin that happened early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the Arvin Police Department was chasing a BMW earlier in the night when they lost track of the car and called off the pursuit.

Around 1 a.m., CHP officers said they found a car engulfed in flames that had crashed into a dirt embankment at the Herring Road off-ramp near northbound Hwy 99.

The Arvin Police Department confirmed it was the same BMW from an earlier pursuit.

Arvin Police say the people inside the BMW were reported to have committed multiple burglaries in the Arvin area prior to the pursuit.

All four people in the car died at the scene.

CHP says a preliminary investigation indicates the car was traveling at an unknown high rate of speed before crashing.