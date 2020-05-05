4 California inmates killed within 2 days at 3 state prisons

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Four California inmates were killed at three state prisons, including two at a single prison north of Bakersfield a day apart.

A corrections department spokeswoman said Monday that the four slayings are not believed to be related.

Officials said Monday that Robert Beltran was fatally stabbed by three other inmates as he left his cell at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano on Friday.

That’s in a different part of the same prison where a day earlier officials said two inmates fatally stabbed convicted murderer Robert Hargrave.

Inmates were separately killed Thursday and Friday at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville and High Desert State Prison in Susanville.

