4.1-magnitude earthquake hits near Clearlake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit near Clearlake early Wednesday.

The earthquake, which had a recorded depth of 2.1 km, hit around 4:57 a.m.

The earthquake was centered about a mile southeast of The Geysers, or about 3 miles northeast of Cobb.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

