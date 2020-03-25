Live Now
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits near Clearlake

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit near Clearlake early Wednesday.

The earthquake, which had a recorded depth of 2.1 km, hit around 4:57 a.m.

The earthquake was centered about a mile southeast of The Geysers, or about 3 miles northeast of Cobb.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

