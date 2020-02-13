4.0-magnitude quake hits central California coast

(AP) — Authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 has shaken California’s central coast but no damage or injuries are immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday on the San Andreas Fault.

The quake was centered several miles south of Tres Pinos, an unincorporated community located about 30 miles northeast of Monterey. 

