4.0-magnitude quake hits central California coast

(AP) — Authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 has shaken California’s central coast but no damage or injuries are immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday on the San Andreas Fault.

The quake was centered several miles south of Tres Pinos, an unincorporated community located about 30 miles northeast of Monterey.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.