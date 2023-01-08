DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery.

Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery.

According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) Laschanzky is the third suspect in this case.

He was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility, on suspicion of robbery.

The other two suspects, Alejandro Sanchez of Lindsay and Jessica Dorough of Porterville, were arrested on Thursday and booked into the same facility.

The robbery occurred at the Country Corner Market on Road 80 and Avenue 384 around 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation and encourages anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Chris Tyson or Sergeant Demecio Holguin at (559) 733-6218.