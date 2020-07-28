38-year-old man hit and killed on Highway 180

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 38-year-old man was killed after he walked in front of a car on Highway 180.

The CHP said Fresno County sheriff deputies were investigating a suspicious car near Minnewawa and Turner avenue around midnight.

Deputies say they stopped the car with three men inside but one of the men ran off towards Highway 180. They think that’s the person hit by a car and killed.

No other details were immediately available.

