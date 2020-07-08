357 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County added three more COVID-19 deaths and 357 new cases in a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,281 and the total number of deaths to 84.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is up 75 to a new total of 1,529 patients who have recovered from the virus.

The percentage of positive cases jumped from 9.3% Tuesday to 9.5% Wednesday. The state has asked counties to be at 8% or less.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

