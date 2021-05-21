$3,500 hazard pay for Fresno Unified teachers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno Unified Teachers Association accepted Fresno Unified’s offer of a one-time payment to FUSD employees of $3,500 for working through the pandemic.

President of Fresno Teachers Association, Manuel Bonilla, said this isn’t just about the money but also having smaller class sizes and better healthcare.

“Proof is in the pudding in regards to making sure all the contract language matches the intention of everything so that is another step in the process,” said Bonilla.

Bonilla saying this is exciting given the past year all FUSD staff has gone through with pandemic learning.

“I am really excited to hear from educators as to how they want to proceed because there are some other components to this as well,” said Bonilla.

He also said other Valley school districts have made similar decisions. Like Clovis Unified giving their employees who qualify a one-time payment of $4,000.

Superintendent of Fresno Unified Bob Nelson said contract negotiations are normal and this year might mean more because of the past year of distance learning.

“As people up and down the state are recognizing the amount of one-time revenue coming to districts is calling to districts about people discussing what is going to happen with the one-time revenue and if they are going to contribute a portion to staff,” said Nelson. “So, we are actively in negotiations with our labor partners on that it is not just the teacher’s union with whom this discussion is being had.”

Nelson said their number one priority is getting students caught up from a year of distance learning and making sure everyone feels valued and appreciated.

“How you leverage these resources in a way that’s meaningful could that go to teachers it could if that’s what we are trying to do with the early learning dollars, but the goal is what is the vision and what do we want to accomplish as a system,” said Nelson.

Even though the Teachers Union accepted Fresno Unified’s offer they still need to go over the contract before payments are distributed.