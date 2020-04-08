34 cases of COVID-19 in Merced County

Breaking News
3rd COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County — now at 146 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Merced County is 34, according to an update from the Department of Public Health on Tuesday. Of that number, three have recovered and one has died

Health officials say four are through community spread, and three are under investigation.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the 18-49 age group has the highest number of cases coronavirus cases with 11 confirmed.

