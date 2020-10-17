31 years later: Remembering Loma Prieta earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 31 years ago today, the unimaginable happened.
On October 17th, 1989 a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rattled northern California. The Loma Prieta quake lasted 15 seconds and killed 63 people.
Buildings and structures were heavily damaged. Part of the Bay Bridge collapsed and houses were burned. The epicenter of the quake was in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and it caused about $6 billion worth of damage.
Many remember exactly where they were when tragedy struck. Some were about to watch a World Series game between San Francisco Giants and the Oakland A’s.
Since the quake, authorities have scrambled to make sure area buildings and bridges would be safer when another major earthquake hit. Earthquakes happen without a warning. The Federal Emergency Mgmt Agency urges Californians to make an emergency plan.
