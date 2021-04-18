3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered at the Porterville Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Three thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at the Porterville Fairgrounds. The Listos California campaign teamed up with community organizations for a three-day event, providing protective equipment, food, resources, and vaccines to local farmworkers.

“This event is really about the heroes of California: our farmworkers,” said Karen Baker, co-chair of Listos California.

Richard Peralta, the director of program and training for UnitedWay Fresno and Madera counties, says they were originally going to give the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but once it was paused by the CDC and FDA on Tuesday, the organizers had to quickly regroup.

“The biggest complication was that we weren’t just going to have a one-and-done clinic. We have to communicate with our residents – with our vulnerable members of the Tulare County community – you have to come back 21 days late to get your second dose,” Peralta said.

Listos California and its partners also set up education stations on wildfire and disaster preparedness.

“ We trying to not just raise their awareness, but maybe change the way they think and act about preparedness, disaster readiness, about being more resilient…” Peralta said.

The health and resource fair continues on April 19 and 20 from noon to 7:00 p.m. Residents can sign up on https://myturn.ca.gov/ or register at the location.