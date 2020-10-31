300 bags of candy at Trunk-or-Treat in Old Town Clovis Farmers Market

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Trick-or-treat is going to have a different look and feel this year due to the pandemic.

The Clovis Farmers Market teamed up with CrossCity Church to make sure all the little ghouls and goblins have a safe place for Halloween fun and to help bring normalcy in 2020.

“We’ve been in this shutdown mode for so long that people are just getting desperate and anxiety levels for adults and children are going through the roof,” said David Rutherford, the Lead Pastor at CrossCity Christian Church.

Around 300 bags of candy were donated or purchased for the event. 36 volunteers signed up to hand them out with safety precautions in place.

“We’re doing all we can to be very safe and make sure things are handed out with gloves and ladles and tongs so that there is protection for everybody involved and we just want to create an environment where everybody can have a good time,” said Dave Shivers from Dave Shivers State Farm, one of the Farmers Market sponsors.

The farmers market season usually ends in September, but was extended for 2020 and organizers expect a good turnout for the trunk or treat.

“I feel like there will be several thousands out there wanting to risk it all for some sugar,” said Rutherford.

