3-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in the San Joaquin River, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A three-year-old child was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning at Scaggs Bridge Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:40 p.m. the Fresno Sheriff’s Office received a call of a near drowning.

Officials say two children were playing close to the shore of the San Joaquin River at Scaggs Bridge Park when one of the children vanished underwater for about 30 seconds.

The child’s family was able to pull him out and the mother performed CPR, deputies say.

The child became conscious and vomited water.

Firefighters arrived and flew him to Valley Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The child is expected to okay.