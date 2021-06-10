3-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in the San Joaquin River, deputies say

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A three-year-old child was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning at Scaggs Bridge Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:40 p.m. the Fresno Sheriff’s Office received a call of a near drowning. 

Officials say two children were playing close to the shore of the San Joaquin River at Scaggs Bridge Park when one of the children vanished underwater for about 30 seconds.

The child’s family was able to pull him out and the mother performed CPR, deputies say.

The child became conscious and vomited water.

Firefighters arrived and flew him to Valley Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The child is expected to okay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com