FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three male suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing cash from a Fresno Buddhist Temple on Thursday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies say on Thursday, a burglary took place inside the “Chua Thien An” Buddhist Temple located at 4354 W. Mckinley Ave. when three men entered the gated property.

Once inside the building, detectives say the suspects were able to find and steal an undisclosed amount of cash. As the suspects fled, a member of the temple chased after them and recorded video of their vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials describe the vehicle as a dark-colored, newer model Chevy Tahoe. They say the SUV had a fake license plate, containing eight characters, attached to the rear tailgate.

According to deputies, video inside the temple captured images of two of the men. One suspect, who wore a hat, has a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm. He also has a tattoo on his upper right arm and on the outside of his right forearm.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with more information about the identities or whereabouts of the suspects in this case to contact Detective Chris Chandler at (559) 960-0066.