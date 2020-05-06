Breaking News
3 people found shot dead at Golden West High in Visalia

3 people found shot dead at Golden West High in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Visalia police have found three people shot dead at a high school.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Golden West High School at 1717 N. McAullif.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department anonymously at 559-713-4738 or Det. Segura of the Violent Crimes Unit 559-713-4739.

