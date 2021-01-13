3 people escape early morning house fire in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people escaped a house fire in east central Fresno Wednesday morning.
The Fresno Fire Department tells us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. near University and Maple avenues.
When firefighters arrived, they say there was heavy fire in a back bedroom. They were able to knock down the fire quickly.
Two women and a man inside the house were able to get out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.