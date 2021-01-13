3 people escape early morning house fire in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people escaped a house fire in east central Fresno Wednesday morning.

The Fresno Fire Department tells us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. near University and Maple avenues.

When firefighters arrived, they say there was heavy fire in a back bedroom. They were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Two women and a man inside the house were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.